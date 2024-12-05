Citigroup Wins Deal to Become Exclusive American Airlines Credit Card Issuer

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. won a deal to become the exclusive issuer of all American Airlines Group Inc. credit cards, pushing out Barclays Plc from a three-way deal the companies long had in place.

New York-based Citigroup will purchase Barclays’ portion of the cards and begin transitioning customers to its platform in 2026, according to a statement Thursday. Holders of the Barclays cards will continue to receive the same benefits they currently have, the companies said.

Airlines are among the most sought-after partners in the world of credit cards because of the way consumers flock to the products to earn miles and points that can translate into free flights or travel credits. The cards have become crucial for airlines, many of which now make billions of dollars every year selling miles to big banks.

American Airlines was unusual for relying on two credit-card partners, and analysts have long said that the arrangement held it back from achieving the results that rivals Delta Air Lines Inc. or United Airlines Holdings Inc. have been able to achieve with their programs.

American’s decision deals a blow to Barclays, which has been seeking to expand its credit-card business in the US. The British bank last year won a deal to provide Breeze Aviation Group’s credit cards and it wrested away Gap Inc.’s portfolio from Synchrony Financial in 2022.

A Barclays spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Mary Schlangenstein.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.