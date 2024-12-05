ADVERTISEMENT

CME to Offer One-Ounce Gold Futures to Meet Surging Demand From Retail Traders

By Yvonne Yue Li
One kilogram gold bullions at the YLG Bullion International Co. headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Gold headed for a weekly gain after US price data came in cooler than forecast, reinforcing expectations for multiple interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. Photographer: Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg (Chalinee Thirasupa/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- CME Group Inc. will start offering a one-ounce gold futures contract in January to meet surging demand from retail investors amid bullion’s record-breaking rally.

The futures contract will be available starting Jan. 13, pending regulatory review, the Chicago-based exchange said Thursday in a statement. The new offering adds to CME’s retail-friendly micro gold and micro silver futures — which are a fraction of the benchmark futures contracts. CME said those are among the fastest-growing metals products, reaching record trading volumes this year.

“Gold has always been a popular investment, but retail interest has surged in recent years as more market participants look to diversify their portfolios,” said Jin Hennig, CME’s global head of metals. One-ounce gold futures “will broaden opportunities for a wider range of retail traders.”

There has been a larger trend among retail investors to seek smaller-sized gold products as a way to diversify their portfolios as spot gold hit repeated record highs this year. The precious metal is the go-to haven asset in times of economic and financial uncertainties.

