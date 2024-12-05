Frasers Plunges After Warning on Profit, Weak Consumer Sentiment

Shoppers carrying Sports Direct International Plc and Primark Stores Ltd. shopping bags descend an escalator in the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham, U.K., on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. U.K. consumers appear to be shrugging off some initial Brexit concerns as their worst fears about the economy are allayed.

(Bloomberg) -- Frasers Group Plc has accused the UK’s Labour government of “skulduggery” for raising taxes on businesses, as the retailer cut its profit guidance, sending shares down 14%.

The owner of outlets such as Sports Direct and House of Fraser trimmed its guidance for adjusted pretax profit to as much as £600 million ($762 million) from £625 million.

Frasers, majority owned by tycoon Mike Ashley, cited a decline at Hugo Boss, in which it owns a large stake, and weak consumer confidence, while reporting a 1.5% fall in adjusted pretax profit in the half-year to Oct. 27 to £299 million.

Its share price fall Thursday morning was the steepest since March 20202 when Covid lockdowns were implemented. Frasers had already lost its place in the FTSE 100 according to a statement Wednesday night.

“The skulduggery around the budget is mind blowing,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Murray told Bloomberg News in a phone call. “It’s not only just increased cost, but it’s also destroyed consumer confidence.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves increased taxes by more than £40 billion in her budget toward the end of October, with most of the revenue coming a higher payroll levy called national insurance. Frasers said the measures would lift its costs by at least £50 million.

Frasers holds a sizeable stake in Hugo Boss, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares in the German high-end brand have fallen to their lowest level since 2021 amid weakness in critical markets such as China and the UK.

