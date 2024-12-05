South African Airways Pilots to Start Strike Over Pay Thursday

(Bloomberg) -- Pilots working for South Africa’s state-owned national carrier will start a strike Thursday after talks with the airline over a pay increase failed.

The stoppage will affect all South African Airways flights on major domestic and regional routes, including services between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and operations to Namibia and Mauritius, Flight Centre said in an emailed statement. Partner-airline flights including code-share and Star Alliance services will go ahead as scheduled, it said.

“This development raises significant concerns about potential disruptions during the peak December travel season,” Flight Centre said, urging passengers to contact their travel provider or airline directly for updates, rebooking options, or alternative arrangements.

The SAA Pilots Association sought an increase of 15.7% for its members while the airline is offering 8.5%, SABCNews reported.

