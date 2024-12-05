Victoria’s Secret Boosts Sales With Turnaround Showing Life

A customer holds a Victoria's Secret shopping bag in New York, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Victoria's Secret & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on August 28. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. reported sales last quarter that topped Wall Street expectations, saying shoppers had an early positive response to its holiday merchandise.

Revenue rose to $1.35 billion in the three months through Nov. 2. Analysts projected $1.29 billion.

The earnings report marked the first under Hillary Super, who the company named chief executive officer in August to lead the chain’s turnaround. Investors have high expectations for her with stock surging since the retailer poached away from Rihanna’s lingerie brand.

Super has a lot of work to do. Victoria’s Secret has been struggling for years, dogged by waning demand and increased competition from upstart lingerie brands. There were also allegations of workplace misconduct.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret gained 3.5% at 4:25 p.m. in post market trading in New York. The stock had gained 62% this year as of Thursday’s close, compared to a 27% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

