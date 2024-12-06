StanChart Promotes Lakhwani to Global Head of Loan Syndicate

A Standard Chartered Plc logo at their headquarters in London, UK, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC is pressing ahead with a potential offer for Standard Chartered Plc, after a move to put earlier takeover plans on hold didnt halt its ambitions to become a global financial powerhouse. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc has appointed Hong Kong-based Amit Lakhwani as the global head of loan syndicate teams.

Lakhwani will work with colleagues across other departments, including markets and global banking, among others, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg. He was previously head for loan syndicate east, the memo added. A spokesperson for StanChart confirmed the move.

Lakhwani joined the London-headquartered bank in early 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to StanChart, he spent nearly six years as a director at Barclays Plc and three years as an associate at Credit Agricole CIB.

StanChart, one of the largest European banks operating in emerging markets, is undergoing a revamp under chief executive officer Bill Winters, combining its global credit markets business with the mergers advisory teams under Henrik Raber, Bloomberg News reported.

--With assistance from Lorretta Chen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.