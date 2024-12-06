Torex Shares Plunge After Three Workers Killed at Mexico Mine

(Bloomberg) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. plunged after the gold miner disclosed a fatal accident at a Mexican mine that killed three people.

Two employees and one contractor died at the El Limón Guajes underground mine in Mexico due to carbon-monoxide exposure, the company said in a statement late Thursday. Another contract employee was hospitalized and is expected to recover.

Torex shares fell as much as 15% in Toronto on Friday for the steepest intraday drop since May 2023.

“We are devastated by the deaths of these colleagues who were working at ELG Underground,” Chief Executive Officer Jody Kuzenko said in the statement. “Our priority right now is to fully support their families and our people, as we start the work to understand how this occurred.”

