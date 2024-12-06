UniCredit German Unit Raided in €200 Million VAT Fraud Probe

The Unicredit SpA logo hangs above a bank branch in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Italy's banks are particularly exposed to government bond yield changes, and the next couple of months hold several events, Turkish crisis aside, that investors should be on the look out for. Photographer: Geraldine Hope Ghelli/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European prosecutors have raided a UniCredit unit in Munich in a probe investigating a possible €200 million ($212 million) tax fraud, according to a person familiar.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Friday that they conducted searches at a bank in Munich in connection with an investigation into a company director suspected of receiving hundreds of millions in bank transfers into his accounts, which originated from a VAT fraud.

“The investigation is related to an historical case involving an individual client and more than one European bank,” a UniCredit spokesman said, adding that the client relationship has ended.

“This issue was previously reported by the bank to the authorities and the bank is working with them, providing all necessary information to support this investigation with full transparency,” they said.

The EPPO did not name the lender in its statement but said it is currently evaluating “whether the bank carried out the necessary due diligence measures under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.”

Unicredit subsidiary HypoVereinsbank didn’t immediately comment on the raid. A spokesperson for the EPPO declined to comment on ongoing investigations.

