Canadian Western Says Legal Claim Was Reason for Earnings Delay

The Canadian Western Bank headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, June 17, 2024. National Bank of Canada agreed to buy Canadian Western Bank for about C$5 billion ($3.6 billion) in stock in a tie-up of two of the country's regional lenders.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Western Bank said the reason it delayed release of its fourth-quarter earnings Friday was because it received a legal claim against a subsidiary that needed “prudent investigation.”

The claim by CWB Maxium Financial Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank, contains “allegations of unethical conduct by a named individual,” the company said in a statement Saturday. It’s unrelated to the bank’s potential acquisition by National Bank of Canada, it added.

“Based on current knowledge, we do not expect the outcome of this claim to have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements,” the bank said in the statement.

Shares plunged more than 5% Friday in Toronto, erasing over C$300 million ($212 million) in market value for its biggest single-day fall since May 2023. The lender issued a news release before the market opened Friday morning that said it planned to report the results by mid-December and canceling a scheduled conference call.

