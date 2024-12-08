Passenger Attempts to Divert Mexican Flight to US by Force

(Bloomberg) -- A passenger on a domestic flight in Mexico attempted to divert the plane to the US by force on Sunday, according to Volaris, one of the country’s main airlines.

The crew was able to detain the passenger while the flight, which was originally going to the city of Tijuana, on the border with San Diego, was diverted to Guadalajara in central Mexico, Volaris said in a statement.

The passenger was handed over to authorities in Guadalajara and no injuries were reported.

“All passengers, crew and aircraft are safe. The rest of the passengers were protected to continue their flight to their final destination,” Volaris said in the statement. The company added that it will pursue legal action against the passenger.

--With assistance from Andrea Navarro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.