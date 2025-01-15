Belgium’s Bankers Now Have to Swear They’ll Act Honestly

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Belgian bankers will now have to promise to be honest on the job as the country tries to shore up public trust in its financial industry.

With new rules taking effect on Wednesday, executives and key personnel at banks have six months to take the oath in the presence of officials from Belgium’s Financial Services and Markets Authority, the regulator said in Brussels. Other staff will make the pledge to managers at their own firms and an even wider number of employees will be subject to the requirement from July next year.

European bankers saw their reputation tarnished after the 2008 credit crunch as taxpayers had to rescue several firms, including Dexia and Fortis in Belgium, that faced losses so large they threatened the financial system. Like other European countries, Belgium has sought to tighten its oversight of bankers’ conduct.

The oath Belgian bankers will have to take:

“I commit myself to act honestly and with integrity, as well as competently and professionally, in all circumstances while performing my professional activities, taking into account the interests of clients and treating them fairly. I have taken note of the specific rules established by the King in this regard.”

Febelfin, the lobby group for Belgium’s financial industry, called the oath a “positive development” in a statement and said it “contributes to strengthening trust in the banking sector.”

The largest banks in Belgium are the local unit of BNP Paribas SA, KBC Group NV, Belfius Bank SA and an ING Groep NV division. As many as 60% of staff at financial institutions will be subject to the oath, according to the lobby, which said the number of affected bankers is in the thousands.

The FSMA can sanction bankers who don’t take or who violate their oath, including by banning them from the industry for as long as three years.

Belgium’s move follows similar rules for Dutch bankers from about a decade ago.

