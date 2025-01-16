Spirit Airlines Cuts More Jobs as It Nears Exit From Bankruptcy

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Spirit Airlines Inc. is eliminating 200 jobs in a cost-cutting move as it prepares to emerge from bankruptcy protection in the coming months.

The staff reduction this week is one of the final steps in a plan to cut $80 million in annual expenses, Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie told workers in a memo. The discount carrier, which filed bankruptcy in November, previously announced pilot furloughs and demotions, extended voluntary time off programs for flight attendants and aircraft sales.

“We’re facing significant challenges with our business, which is why we’ve been focused on taking actions to optimize our organization and create more efficiencies,” Christie said in the message sent late Wednesday. “The bottom line is, we need to run a smaller airline and get back on better financial footing.”

The carrier is reducing managers in cities with low to moderate levels of flying, shifting some airport and flight training teams to the company’s headquarters and trimming corporate support jobs to match the smaller operation, he said.

Spirit remains on track for a first-quarter emergence from bankruptcy, Christie said, consistent with the company’s earlier expectation. A bankruptcy court judge on Jan. 29 will consider whether to approve a reorganization plan.

The latest job cuts were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.