United Air Sees Profit Rebound as Demand Defies Winter Lull

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. expects a solidly profitable first quarter as the carrier capitalizes on strong demand during the winter months, a surprising shift from a normally sluggish travel period.

Adjusted earnings will climb as high as $1.25 a share for the first three months of the year, United said as it revealed better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. That easily topped the 56 cents expected on average by analysts.

“United continued a hot start to 2025,” Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski said in a note.

The upbeat outlook echoes a similarly bullish report earlier this month from Delta, suggesting travel demand will remain above historic norms in what’s typically the industry’s weakest period, after the December holidays and as schools reopen. United last turned a first-quarter profit in 2019.

United cited particular strength in trips across the Atlantic — flights that account for about 20% of United’s revenue, according to Bank of America. US travelers increasingly are booking trips to Europe through the winter, when demand historically falls off between mid-January to mid-March.

“Now we’re seeing a totally different result, where people are wiling to go on a southern European vacation” during winter months, helping to make it a year-round destination, United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said on the company’s earnings call. United and Delta also cited an uptick in lucrative corporate travel during the current quarter that had fallen away since the pandemic.

Despite the rosy outlook, United’s shares reversed earlier gains to trade down 1.3% as of 1:15 p.m. in New York on Wednesday, alongside a decline by a broader index of industrial companies in the S&P 500. Carriers including American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta also fell.

Higher Fares

International fares are being pushed higher by constraints on deliveries of Boeing Co. and Airbus SE aircraft — particularly widebody models used for longer routes — and supply chain issues that have crimped both engine repairs and production of new turbines. Those challenges will persist at least through the end of the decade, meaning “the international environment is going to be far stronger for longer,” Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said.

Still, production snafus will weigh on United’s near-term fleet strategy. The carrier now plans to take 71 new narrowbody planes this year, down from the 100 jets it originally expected. It is also set to get 10 widebodies.

US carriers are also benefiting from higher fares after domestic discount airlines slashed unprofitable routes that weighed on ticket prices over the summer. In its recent report, Delta cited a healthier balance between industry flying plans and travel demand that should continue through the spring.

Rising sales throughout United’s aircraft cabins helped lift fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to $3.26 a share, topping the $3.05 average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue jumped to $14.7 billion, driven by a 20% gain in basic economy sales and 10% lift from premium fares.

United expects a full-year adjusted profit of $11.50 to $13.50 a share, compared to the $12.84 average of analyst estimates.

