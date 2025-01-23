Air Canada’s new fee for switching seats is now in effect. Here’s how it works

An Air Canada plane taxies down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Air Canada passengers who purchase basic fare options will now have their seats automatically assigned to them at check-in, and there will be an additional charge if you prefer to sit elsewhere.

The airline says the change, which went into effect on Jan. 21, includes a “complimentary seat assignment at check-in for customers who have not paid a fee to select their seats in advance.”

If the “complimentary” seat selected for you is not to your liking, you can choose to change seats for a fee on the airline’s website, through its mobile app or at an airport kiosk.

Air Canada confirms the cost will not be a flat fee, but based on the selected seat.

In its announcement of the new seat swap fee, Air Canada says it remains committed to seating families together, as well as passengers who require an assistant, as per its current policy and will continue to prioritize seating travelling companions together.

The fee change is Air Canada’s second removal of a no-charge perk from basic fare customers this month.

As of Jan. 3, the airline no longer offers complimentary carry-on luggage for passengers with economy basic fare tickets travelling within Canada, or to and from destinations in the United States, Mexico or the Caribbean. Basic fare passengers are still permitted to bring one personal item with them, but will need to pay an additional fee if they choose to check luggage or bring a carry-on bag.