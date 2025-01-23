Canada Retail Sales Likely Jumped in December on Tax Break

The Cochon Dingue restaurant in Quebec City, Canada, on Friday, May 5, 2023. In Quebec City, the local unemployment rate hovers around 2.5%, near the lowest of any North American city over 500,000 people.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumers appear to have embraced falling interest rates and ended the holiday season with the strongest spending in nearly two years.

An advance estimate suggests receipts for retailers jumped 1.6% in December, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. That would be the highest monthly pace since January 2023.

The figure points to momentum in consumption as rate cuts and slowing price gains buoyed spending. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal sales tax holiday on a number of items including restaurant meals, some alcohol and toys, which started Dec. 14, also likely boosted consumption.

The statistics agency didn’t provide details for the December estimate, which was based on responses from 48.3% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate over the previous 12 months was 88.4%.

December’s solid gains followed flat sales in November, which missed expectations for a 0.2% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Excluding autos, receipts dropped 0.7% that month, also missing expectations for a gain of 0.1%.

There’s “no doubt” the tax holiday provided a big lift to December spending, Benjamin Reitzes, rates and macro strategist at Bank of Montreal, said in an email. It was announced in late November, so that likely pushed some spending to December, he said.

“Real spending for the fourth quarter looks like it will be solidly higher. The question is how much of a hangover we get once the tax break expires in February.”

The Bank of Canada has acknowledged the tax holiday will likely have a short-term impact to inflation that will be unwound once it expires Feb. 15. Most economists in a Bloomberg survey expect the central bank to cut by 25 basis points at its next decision Jan. 29, after two consecutive 50 basis-point cuts in a row.

“The Bank of Canada will likely look through any of this choppiness in retail receipts,” Tiago Figueiredo, macro strategist at Desjardins Financial Group, said in a note to investors. He expects gross domestic product to grow 2.5% in the final quarter, above the central bank’s 2% projection.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“If spending rebounds in December as the national statistics office and we expect, nominal retail sales would increase approximately 1.7% in the fourth quarter. While a temporary sales-tax holiday likely supported spending at year-end, the surge adds to the list of reasons why the Bank of Canada can slow its pace of rate cuts to 25 basis points at the Jan. 29 meeting.”

— Stuart Paul, US and Canada economist

Maria Solovieva, an economist at Toronto Dominion Bank, said she estimates the tax holiday provided a substantial 8.6% discount on affected items, suggesting that real activity was even stronger than reported in the flash estimate for December.

“Looking beyond the temporary tax relief, lower policy rates should continue to support spending in 2025,” Shelly Kaushik, senior economist at Bank of Montreal, said in a report to investors. “But an uncertain trade environment could add meaningful headwinds.”

In November, sales were down in six of nine subsectors. Food and beverage retailers led the decline, while higher receipts at car retailers and gas stations offset decreases elsewhere. In volume terms, total retail sales fell 0.4%.

