Hedge Fund Polar Asset Hires TD’s Cope to Lead Fixed Income

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- Polar Asset Management Partners, one of Canada’s largest hedge funds, is hiring Toronto-Dominion Bank’s head of global fixed income, Jason Cope, as it pushes ahead with a planned expansion.

Cope will join Toronto-based Polar Asset as head of fixed income after working at TD Bank for roughly 15 years, according to people familiar with the hiring, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Cope declined to comment, while Polar Asset and TD Bank didn’t return requests for comment.

Polar, which oversees $6.3 billion of assets, has grown its headcount by 15% since the start of 2024.

Roughly 160 people worked at the firm as of last year, including 126 in Canada. The remaining employees are spread between a new London office and a New York outpost.

Polar Asset’s flagship multistrategy fund gained 8.6% last year, its highest return since 2020.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.