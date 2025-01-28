CN reaches tentative agreement with signals and communication workers, averts strike

A CN locomotive sits idle at the CN Stuart Yard in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing about 750 signals and communication employees across Canada.

The railway had faced a potential strike today by the workers represented by the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.

Details of the tentative four-year agreement, which still must be ratified, were not immediately available.

Workers had voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal could not be reached.

The union had said it was pushing for better work-life balance and higher pay.

The current collective agreement between the union and the railway expired on Dec. 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 28, 2025.