Colgate Toothpaste From Mexico Has Company Weighing Tariff Risk

(Bloomberg) -- Add toothpaste to the list of items that could see higher prices due to US tariffs.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. said it’s preparing for potential tariffs that could impact toothpaste sold in the US that comes from Mexico.

The company said it has increased the number of US manufacturing facilities by 40% over the last five years, but still produces some items sold in the US in Mexico. The company says it’s working on potential strategies to mitigate the impact of President Donald Trump’s plan to slap 25% tariffs on Mexican imports beginning Saturday.

“We’re looking at very tactical, short-term, mid-term, and long-term, if necessary, actions,” said Chief Financial Officer Stanley Sutula during a conference call Friday after it announced fourth-quarter earnings.

Tariffs threaten to further raise prices for consumers already squeezed by inflation. Avocados are likely to get more expensive, too, as are some goods that come from China like microwaves. China is also a target of potential tariffs.

Companies are going to want to raise prices if tariffs are implemented, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi. But demand will suffer, he said. “We’ve hit the point, the threshold.”

