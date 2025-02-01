Costco, Union Reach Tentative Deal, Averting Strike

A worker in a check-out line at a Costco store in Teterboro, New Jersey, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Costco Wholesale Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on March 7.

(Bloomberg) -- The union representing Costco Wholesale Corp. workers reached a new tentative agreement with the retailer, avoiding for now a strike by thousands of employees.

The contract between the retailer and Costco Teamsters, which represents less than 10% of the company’s roughly 219,000 employees in the US, had been set to expire late Friday.

The union’s negotiating committee “reached a tentative agreement for a new contract” with additional details to be shared soon, the Teamsters said in a post on X early Saturday.

The tentative deal will be presented to the membership for a vote, the Teamsters negotiating committee added.

Costco and the union have been in talks for weeks, with employees authorizing a strike earlier in January. Workers have demanded better benefits and pay to reflect inflation and the rising cost of living. Costco has said that its terms are better than those of other retailers, and that the company has a long history of working fairly with the union.

Costco said Saturday that it’s pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union and that the company hopes unionized employees will vote to approve it.

Separately, Costco, which is based in Issaquah, Washington, announced Friday it will raise hourly wages in March for non-unionized workers to more than $30 for employees at the top of its pay scale, with further increases scheduled over the following two years. Workers at the bottom of the scale will get raises of 50 cents per hour to $20, according to a memo from Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris.

Costco Teamsters represents more than 18,000 employees across six states and traces its roots back to the union representing Price Club workers. The group became Costco Teamsters after Costco acquired the chain in the 1990s and has expanded since then. It’s part of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, which represents 1.3 million workers across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

A strike would have disrupted operations at the big-box retailer just as sales and customer traffic rise — although Costco had said it wouldn’t close any stores this weekend, regardless of what happened with the talks.

Costco has succeeded in attracting value-seeking consumers with its ever-changing assortment of mostly mega-sized items. The business is generally insulated from macroeconomic challenges because customers pay for a membership and tend to be wealthier.

The company is a longtime favorite of investors, and the stock has risen almost 600% in the last decade, nearly three times the gain of the S&P 500 Index.

Workers at a number of consumer companies have gone on strike in recent months. Starbucks Corp. baristas shut down about 170 cafes in the days leading up to Christmas. Negotiations resumed after the work stoppage. Amazon warehouse workers also went on strike during the holiday season.

In January, Costco shareholders rejected an anti-DEI proposal from a conservative activist. That prompted Republican attorneys general urged the company to end its workforce diversity policies.

