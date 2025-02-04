Boycotting U.S. products and buying Canadian? We want to hear from you

CTV political commentator Eric Ham explains how the tariff war between U.S. and China could impact Canada in 30 days.

Canadians have been united in their mission to boycott U.S. goods and “buy Canadian” amid worries about the U.S. imposing tariffs on Canada.

Many have pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to slap 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian imports and 10 per cent on energy.

In response to the threats, Canadians shared their outrage and advice on how to buy Canadian, including creating lists on social media sites like Reddit, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X of stores that sell Canadian brands.

Trump has flagged concerns about fentanyl trafficking, illegal migration, Canada’s defence spending and what he called an unfair trade deficit as his reasons for tariffs. CNN reported that Trump sometimes overstates the extent of problems.

Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a deal Monday to delay the tariffs and Canada’s retaliatory measures by at least 30 days. Trudeau said Canada was planning more border security measures – costing $1.3 billion – in an effort to avoid a trade war.

Still, the issue looms large in the minds of Canadians as Trump and Trudeau continue to work together to find a solution.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and CNN