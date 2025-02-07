Expedia Jumps Most in Over a Year on Holiday Bookings Beat

The logo for Expedia Group Inc. is displayed on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Monday, May 11, 2020. Expedia Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 20. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. shares gained the most in more than a year after posting better-than-expected gross bookings in the final months of 2024, reflecting resilient demand for travel during the winter holiday season.

Gross bookings across its platforms for hotel, flight, car rental and vacation home reservations totaled $24.4 billion, the firm said in a statement Thursday, topping the average analyst estimate of $23.3 billion. Customers booked a total of 86.4 million nights through Expedia’s travel websites, which include Expedia.com, Hotels.com and the short-term rental marketplace Vrbo. That also beat analysts’ projections.

The results bode well for the broader industry in the US. Expedia generates nearly two-thirds of its revenue domestically, making it a strong bellwether for travel demand and discretionary spending in the country.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents a share, starting in March 2025. “The reinstatement of our quarterly dividend reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook and commitment to shareholder returns,” Chief Executive Officer Ariane Gorin said in the statement.

Shares of Expedia were up as much as 18% after the open in New York on Friday, the biggest intraday gain since Nov. 3, 2023. Through Thursday’s close, shares had fallen 7.4% this year. Shares of online travel peers Airbnb Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc., which are set to report results in the coming weeks, also gained on the results.

Expedia’s earnings follow bullish reports from US carriers Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., which reported robust demand for overseas travel during the winter months.

But Expedia warned that currency fluctuations would weigh on bookings in the current period. The company expects growth in gross bookings to be in the range of 4% to 6%, incoming Chief Financial Officer Scott Schenkel told analysts on an earnings call. That missed the average projection of 6.8%. The midpoint of the company’s 2025 gross bookings growth guidance range — also 4% to 6% — also was slightly below Bloomberg-compiled estimates.

Gorin said on the call that while a stronger US dollar has affected guidance, “what it also means is that over time, a stronger dollar makes it more attractive for Americans traveling abroad.”

“Whenever there are opportunities around that, our teams are always looking at how can we help travelers understand when there are good deals,” she said.

Airbnb and Booking, which generate the majority of their revenue from international markets, will deliver their earnings reports on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, respectively.

(Updates share moves starting in first and fifth paragraphs)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.