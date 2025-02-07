Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for January, by province

Cars park on the streets beside colourful houses in St. John's, Sunday, June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 10.6 per cent (10.5)

Prince Edward Island 7.2 per cent (8.5)

Nova Scotia 5.9 per cent (6.3)

New Brunswick 6.4 per cent (7.7)

Quebec 5.4 per cent (5.6)

Ontario 7.6 per cent (7.5)

Manitoba 6.1 per cent (6.2)

Saskatchewan 5.4 per cent (6.0)

Alberta 6.7 per cent (6.7)

British Columbia 6.0 per cent (5.9)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.