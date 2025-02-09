Why Trump wants to close the carried interest loophole

One of the most controversial loopholes in a tax code full of them is under threat again.

During a meeting on Feb. 6, President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers that he is prioritizing ending a tax break popular among investment fund managers. The same day, a group of more than a dozen Senate Democrats also reintroduced legislation to end the tax break.

While the average American worker must pay the standard tax rate on their income, wealthy private equity managers and venture capitalists are able to pay a lower capital gains rate on one of their main forms of compensation. That’s made the so-called carried interest loophole a favorite target of politicians, who call it part of a system rigged to benefit the rich. Despite that, through the years, the private equity industry has successfully lobbied to keep the provision. During his first presidency, Trump tried and failed to close the loophole, as did his successor, President Joe Biden.

What is the carried-interest loophole?

It allows private equity and venture capital managers to pay a more favorable tax rate on one of their main forms of compensation. Managers are able to pay a 20 per centlong-term capital gains rate on their cut of the profit on the deals they make rather than get taxed at the 37 per cent top rate for ordinary income.

Where does the idea come from?

The origins of carried interest date back to the European Middle Ages, when Italian merchants gave ship captains a cut of profits for safely transporting their goods across stormy seas.

How does it work?

Private equity funds typically buy, revamp and grow mature companies with the goal of selling them for a hefty profit five to six years down the road. Venture-capital funds invest in fledgling businesses, sometimes at such an early stage that they generate little or no revenue. Private equity generally makes money in two ways: The firms typically charge investors a 2 per cent annual management fee on assets, and then take a 20 per cent cut of the profit on deals, usually only after a certain return threshold is met. That carried interest is shared with a pool of executives and dealmakers. The share of their earnings that comes out of that profit — a figure sometimes in the millions — is taxed as capital gains, at a much lower rate than the top marginal income rate applied to wages.

How did that become a tax break?

The loophole originated decades before the current explosion of growth in the private equity industry. In 1954, Congress passed a law that enshrined it in the tax code. Their intent was to help employees in speculative fields such as oil and gas, according to a 2020 article in the Journal of Economics, Trade and Marketing Management.

Today, there’s a huge amount of money at stake. The largest publicly traded private equity firms have billions of dollars of investments eligible for carried interest.

Have there been changes to it?

The loophole was modified under Trump during his first presidency. Before taking office, Trump had said that wealthy managers were “getting away with murder” via the tax break, and he proposed abolishing it. But the Republican tax bill passed in 2017 fell short of ending the break altogether, instead requiring fund managers to hold underlying investments for at least three years to make them eligible for the lower rate. (The prior requirement was just one year.) That change mainly hit hedge fund managers, who generally don’t hang on to their holdings for that long.

Biden also tried to end the favorable tax treatment of carried interest through a provision in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, but then-Senator Kyrsten Sinema withheld her vote on the bill until the provision was dropped.

What’s the argument over carried interest?

The preferred tax treatment has long been a point of contention between lawmakers and those in the industry. Critics argue that the tax break is just like any other fee and should be treated as such. Proponents say carried interest encourages long-term investment, especially into small, innovative startups, and rewards them for taking risks. Meanwhile, some in other parts of the financial world, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, favor eliminating the tax break. In 2021, Dimon called it “another example of institutional bias and favoritism toward special interest groups.”

What would the impact of eliminating it be?

In a 2024 report, the Congressional Budget Office estimated taxing carried interest as ordinary income could reduce the deficit by $13 billion over 10 years. Private equity firms’ senior deal-makers are likely to feel the most impact from any changes, as they are the ones who typically earn the largest portion of the carry. As a result, firms may look to change how managers are paid, including ending so-called fee waivers, which are used to capture tax benefits by converting management fees to carry. Ending the loophole could impact recruitment in the industry, and create a more level playing field for banks and other companies trying to recruit applicants now drawn to private equity.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.