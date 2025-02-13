Barclays Shares Dive on Outlook Even as Trading Desk Shines

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares plunged the most in six months after the British bank left its earnings guidance for next year unchanged.

The firm’s traders turned in their best fourth-quarter performance in at least a decade as US President Donald Trump’s election spurred volatility across asset classes. Revenue from the Barclays UK retail division also jumped 46% to £2.62 billion in the quarter.

While that helped Barclays notch a return on tangible equity of 10.5% for the year, investors were left feeling disappointed when that better-than-expected performance didn’t translate into an upgraded outlook. The lender said it still plans to return at least £10 billion to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, even after returns improved above what the company was originally anticipating.

“The results themselves look satisfactory but the outlook is disappointing,” Ed Firth and Elise Yu Ge, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in a note to clients. “In particular there is no change to FY26 targets — we expected increased capital return.”

Shares dropped as much as 6.5% in London on Thursday, the biggest intraday loss since August. Previously, the stock had rallied 120% in the past year.

Revenue from equities trading surged 40% to £604 million ($756 million), topping the £502 million average of analyst estimates. The firm’s fixed income traders netted £934 million in revenue. While that fell short of analyst expectations, it was still a 29% improvement from a year ago. Pretax profit rose to £1.7 billion, exceeding estimates.

Barclays’ trading desk is among those that have benefited from Trump’s election in November, which caused Treasury bonds to tumble while pushing up US stocks, the dollar and Bitcoin. Those moves — which have become known across markets as the “Trump Trade” — signaled investor belief that his second administration will bring a stream of policies focused on tax cuts, deregulation and tariffs that will simultaneously stoke economic growth, corporate profits and inflation.

“The markets have been quite volatile toward the fourth quarter of last year as we reported and it’s stretched into the first quarter,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television from his firm’s stock trading floor. “Our equities business over 2024 was an outperformer as was our securtized products business and we’ve been gaining market share with clients.”

Within fixed income trading, Venkatakrishnan said Barclays had “a weaker start to the year” in macro trading and European rates but the company has begun to see momentum in those businesses again.

“The house of Barclays was built on fixed income,” he said. “I’m very confident about fixed income performance going forward.”

Firmwide return on tangible equity was 10.5% for 2024, and Barclays expects it to be roughly 11% in 2025 and more than 12% in 2026. Cost-to-income ratio for the current year is seen at about 61%, while the forecast is for high 50s in percentage terms, it said.

Restructuring Progress

The company’s investment bankers also benefited from a flurry of dealmaking in the final three months of the year. Advisory and underwriting fees surged 20% to £614 million, topping the £594 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Fourth quarter profits were better helped by revenue beats in the major divisions,” Jonathan Pierce and Priya Rathod, analysts at Jefferies Financial Group, wrote in a note to clients. “All the main guidance for 2026 is, however, held. Whether this is enough to drive the shares on near-term, given their recent strength, is unclear.”

A year ago, Venkatakrishnan announced he would restructure his bank and unveiled a new strategy for Barclays. In the run up to those moves, the size of the firm’s investment bank had become a source of debate among investors because it consumes large amounts of capital compared with other parts of the bank’s business that produce better returns.

But instead of making plans to dispose of or shrink the division, Venkatakrishnan announced Barclays will grow other divisions such as retail banking in order to shrink the investment banking unit’s share of the firm’s overall business and boost returns.

Separately on Thursday, the company set aside £90 million to cover potential costs related to a regulatory probe and related court cases tied to its motor finance businesses over commissions that helped car dealers earn thousands of pounds for themselves while allowing banks to push up interest rates they offered buyers. The practice was banned in 2021.

In its annual report, Barclays said it’s been cooperating with the Financial Conduct Authority over a probe around anti-money laundering, focused primarily on historical oversight and management of certain customers with heightened risks. It also said it’s engaged in a dispute with UK tax authorities over the interpretation of a bank levy legislation. The engagement is at an early stage and assessments haven’t yet been issued, it said.

