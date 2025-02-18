KFC Parent to Relocate Some Corporate Staff, Centralize Offices

(Bloomberg) -- Yum! Brands said it will consolidate its US offices, relocating about 200 corporate workers as a result.

The company’s two main locations will be in Plano, Texas, and Irvine, California, according to a statement Tuesday. That means roughly 100 KFC corporate workers will move to Plano in the next six months from the brand’s headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

Meanwhile, about 90 remote employees will be asked to relocate to where their teams are over the next 18 months, the company said.

Yum, the parent company, and the KFC Foundation will keep offices in Louisville. More than 500 workers will still be based there. Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill will remain headquartered in Irvine.

The fast food giant is looking to bring more of its teams together, Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs said, under the rationale that it will help the brand better serve customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders.

Yum’s shares rose in early February after the company unveiled better-than-expected sales results, driven by growth at Taco Bell. The company is rolling out a series of tech initiatives to help its restaurants run more smoothly, including an AI-powered platform to assist with functions such as ordering and managing inventory.

