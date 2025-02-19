RBC Hires Bankers to Boost Consumer and Retail Deals Team

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

(Bloomberg) -- RBC Capital Markets has hired two senior consumer and retail bankers as it boosts its team covering mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

The Toronto-based firm has brought in Timothy George, who was most recently at Lazard Inc., as vice chairman of consumer and retail investment banking, based in New York, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

RBC has also hired former BMO Capital Markets banker Amit Melwani, who will join in May as a managing director for M&A partnering with the consumer and retail banking team, according to a separate memo.

A spokesperson for RBC confirmed the contents of the memos.

George has spent more than 40 years on Wall Street and has advised on big-ticket consumer M&A including H.J. Heinz on its roughly $46 billion merger with Kraft Foods and Diageo Plc’s $10.5 billion sale of Pillsbury to General Mills Inc. Earlier in his career, George worked at Greenhill & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

Melwani will join RBC’s New York office after a period of gardening leave. He most recently led the consumer and retail M&A team at BMO, having previously held roles at Credit Suisse and in M&A at Burger King Corp.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.