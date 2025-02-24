Canada’s TFI Abandons Move to US After Shareholder Backlash

Ariel Rosa, senior analyst of equity research at Citi, shares his analysis on why TFI has been struggling with cost control amid misses Q4 results.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian trucking company TFI International Inc. reversed its decision to move its legal headquarters to the US, saying it was backing down after shareholders expressed their opposition to the move.

Last week, the Montreal-based company told investors it planned to change its domicile to the US, where about 70% of its operations are located because of a series of acquisitions.

But the relocation idea drew a swift rebuke from the powerful Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, one of TFI’s largest shareholders. CDPQ has a legal mandate to try to boost the economic development of Quebec, and a spokesperson for the money manager suggested TFI had blindsided investors with the decision.

Chief Executive Officer Alain Bedard told analysts the relocation stemmed in part from regulatory requirements and wouldn’t have a big impact on operations. “It’s business as usual,” he said on a conference call with analysts. “We’re not moving people from Canada to the US. We’re not doing that. We’re not stupid.”

The TFI controversy is occurring at a time when Canadians are expressing anger and dismay over US President Donald Trump’s trade policy, which aims to dominate the global race for investment capital partly by imposing tariffs on products provided by foreign companies.

Trump’s tariffs and repeated jibes about turning Canada into the 51st US state have prompted a patriotic fervor in Canada over the past few weeks, with Canadian consumers shunning US labels in favor of domestic products. Kraft Heinz Co. even took out television advertising on the Canadian broadcast of the Super Bowl to highlight its Canadian-sourced products. The ad used the tagline: “Made by Canadians. For Canadians.”

TFI is the fourth largest for-hire carrier in North America and the fifth largest less-than-truckload carrier, according to Transport Topics and Bloomberg Intelligence.

