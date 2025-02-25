BMO beats estimates as capital markets post strong performance

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Bank of Montreal beat estimates as it benefited from strong performance in its capital-markets business and set aside less money than expected to cover possible loan losses. The Canadian bank earned $3.04 per share on an adjusted basis in its fiscal first quarter, according to a statement Tuesday, topping the $2.42 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. It reported $591 million (US$414 million) in adjusted net income at its capital-markets unit for the three months through January, up 45% from $408 million a year earlier.

Provisions for credit losses totaled $1.01 billion, less than the $1.08 billion analysts had forecast.

The bank’s credit performance has hurt results for the past year, but analysts were expecting an improvement this quarter after management said in December that the fourth quarter represented a “high point” for provisions.

“Provisions for credit losses declined from the prior quarter as expected, and we initiated our share-buyback program,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in the statement.

Bank of Montreal acquired San Francisco-based Bank of the West in 2023, increasing both its US footprint and exposure to potential credit losses, particularly on the commercial front.

Still, the lender’s US exposure could prove to be an advantage this year as trade tensions darken the economic picture in Canada. Bank of Montreal also generates almost half of its capital-markets revenue south of the border.

