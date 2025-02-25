Dye & Durham received US$940 million bid, says it’s not in deal talks

Canadian technology firm Dye & Durham Ltd. said it received an unsolicited takeover bid for $20 a share, but that it isn’t in negotiations with any buyer.

The statement confirms a Monday report from Bloomberg News. Plantro Ltd., a company controlled by former Chief Executive Officer Matt Proud, made the approach in a letter to the board. The offer values Toronto-based Dye & Durham at about $1.34 billion (US$940 million).