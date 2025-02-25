Tariff Cloud Stalls Deals and Loan Growth, Bank of Montreal Says

Managing director at Kingwest & Co. Tim Regan reacts to BMO and Scotiabank's Q1 results as Canadian banks roll out their earnings.

(Bloomberg) -- Trade tensions are stalling deals, investments and loan growth, according to one of Canada’s biggest banks, and while the full impact of a tariff war is impossible to game out, it’s already putting a damper on the outlook for the country’s financial sector.

It’s premature to make specific predictions about where US tariffs and retaliation by its North American neighbors could land, Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Tuesday, noting that the prospect of a damaging trade battle wasn’t even truly on the horizon when the bank closed its fiscal first quarter on Jan. 31.

“We’re only 24 days into this and the shelf life of any prediction within those 24 days has been worth about 24 hours. So it’s difficult to figure out where all this lands,” White said on a conference call with analysts after BMO reported earnings that beat estimates. In the meantime, however, client confidence has already been shaken. “We’re seeing some clients effectively hit the pause button on some of their commercial activity.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 1 that would have imposed 25% tariffs on almost everything the US imports from both Canada and Mexico. Those levies were put on hold until early March through last-minute agreements with both countries to boost border protections. And while that new deadline fast approaches, Trump has also pledged tariffs on steel and aluminum as of March 12, another measure that would hit Canada hard.

BMO is “seeing some slowdown in investment plans and M&A activity” Nadim Hirji, group head of commercial banking, said on the call. And while there’s more optimism in the US than in Canada, he said, the uncertainty is hitting businesses on both sides of the border. “Until we have more clarity, I do expect loan demand to slow.”

Canada’s third-biggest lender by market capitalization acquired San Francisco-based Bank of the West almost two years ago and upwards of 40% of its earnings comes from the US, White said, noting that’s “probably relatively beneficial.”

BMO and Bank of Nova Scotia, which were the first of Canada’s big banks to report first-quarter results Tuesday, both pointed to uncertainty around tariffs as a factor in their decisions to set aside tens of millions of dollars in the three months through January for potential losses on loans that are not yet in default.

North America Corridor

At Scotiabank, which has significant operations in Mexico, CEO Scott Thomson said he remains confident in the “North American corridor” strategy he outlined at the lender’s investor day in 2023.

The bank has been redirecting capital from underperforming operations in Latin America to “Canada first, US second and Mexico third,” Thomson said. Last month it agreed to transfer its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama to Banco Davivienda SA.

Scotiabank’s domestic market accounts for more than 50% of its earnings, Thomson said, with the US approaching 15% and Mexico at less than 10%.

“Given the US’s geopolitical ambitions, we believe the resources of Canada and the labor in Mexico will be important,” he said. “So, way too early to think about pivoting off a strategy, which I think long-term has a lot of strategic rationale to it.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.