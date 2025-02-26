Mexico peso, Canada dollar get boost after Trump delays tariffs

Manulife Wealth senior financial advisor Jeff Hull reacts to reports a Trump advisor is pushing for Canada's removal out of the Five Eyes.

Mexico’s peso and Canada’s dollar got a boost after U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back the deadline for levies on goods from both countries.

The peso strengthened as much as 0.9% against the US dollar to lead gains in emerging markets, while the loonie erased losses. Trump said tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on April 2, versus a previous deadline of March 4.

“Trump is losing credibility,” said Marco Oviedo, a Sao Paulo-based strategist at XP Inc. “The market will probably start trading less the tariff story.”

The euro whipsawed and then edged lower to trade just shy of the $1.05 mark after Trump said that tariffs on products imported from the European Union would be 25%. Canada’s loonie similarly swung in choppy trading before settling around 1.43 per US dollar, little changed on the session.

