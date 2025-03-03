Canadians Shun Amazon in Consumer Protest Against US, Poll Finds

(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Canadian consumers said they’ve pulled back on buying US-made products and are shopping less on Amazon.com Inc. since US President Donald Trump escalated his threats against Canada.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they bought fewer American items from stores in past weeks, with 55% ordering less from Amazon, according to a poll from Leger Marketing, a Canadian public opinion research firm. Spokespeople for Amazon did not reply to emails requesting comment.

Trump has angered Canadians with his threats to use “economic force” — including tariffs — on his northern neighbor, along with his repeated suggestion that Canada should become an American state. That has caused an outburst of patriotism in the nation of 41 million people, with consumers sharing lists of available Canadian products, canceling or delaying US travel plans, and booing the US national anthem at sporting events.

An economic fallout would be painful for both sides: No country buys more from the US than Canada, and the US is by far Canada’s most important export market.

Opinion polls don’t always accurately reflect consumer behavior, and for some households, a change in spending patterns isn’t necessarily about political protest. Trump’s tariff threats have hurt the value of the Canadian dollar against the greenback, reducing Canadians’ purchasing power for US products and travel. It was the worst-performing G10 currency this year as of Sunday.

But the Leger poll, which surveyed more than 1,500 Canadian adults from Feb. 21 to 23, also makes it clear there’s deep frustration and worry in Canada about Trump’s threats, which include 25% tariffs on most of what it sells to the US.

The survey found that 83% of Canadian respondents were concerned that Trump would use tariffs and trade sanctions “to push Canada into a closer and more formal economic relationship with the United States.” About three-quarters support the idea that the Canadian government should retaliate with counter-tariffs against US goods, if Trump follows through on his trade plans.

Leger said 77% of Canadians have an unfavorable impression of Trump, with 14% having a favorable impression. The rest said they didn’t know enough about him or were unsure.

--With assistance from Yasufumi Saito.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.