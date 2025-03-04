Copper miner Teck will seek metal buyers outside U.S., CEO says

Teck Resources Ltd.’s chief executive officer warned that U.S. tariffs will “drive inflation up” throughout the mining industry and encourage companies to find customers in other countries.
“There is nothing positive about tariffs,” CEO Jonathan Price said on a panel at an industry gathering in Toronto on Tuesday. “It will send inflation up throughout the entire system.”
The Canadian company’s copper production is mainly shipped to Asian markets.
Still, Teck will seek customers outside the US now that President Donald Trump delivered on his threat to hit Canada and Mexico with sweeping import levies, Price said. The US is making economic decisions “without adults in the room,” he said Tuesday, making some of the most scathing comments coming from the industry so far.
“We will send our metal elsewhere,” Price said.
Jacob Lorinc, Bloomberg News
