BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Royal Bank of Canada’s Dave McKay said he’s hopeful U.S. tariffs end up being temporary but that it’s disappointing to see the trade war started by U.S. President Donald Trump potentially impeding broader economic growth.

“It’s a little frustrating to see the loss on momentum,” the chief executive officer of Canada’s largest bank told investors Tuesday morning at a conference in New York hosted by his firm. “We still hope for the best outcome that these tariffs are short-lived and we get back onto a growth agenda on all sides of the border that we were on before.”

McKay’s remarks came just eight hours after 25% levies on most goods imported into the US from Canada and Mexico took effect. Canada has announced a sweeping package of counter-tariffs against US-made products.

Royal Bank’s fiscal first-quarter results reflected strength across all segments, boosted by factors such as lower interest rates in Canada, McKay said. But uncertainty began to creep in by the end of the period, which covered the three months through January, as the threat of Trump’s tariffs loomed.

“That narrative from January to today and to last night has had immediate impact on the psychology of consumers, psychology of small businesses and the psychology of large corporates,” McKay said. “We saw housing starts start to slow and we saw consumption start to slow on both sides of the border.”

Canada’s reciprocal tariffs are poised to have an “immediate impact on Americans,” he said. The auto industry, which is highly integrated across Canada, the US and Mexico, is set to experience “enormous pain” that will hit consumers quickly, McKay added.

“The great strength of America is the multilateralism over the last a hundred years, building partnerships around the world,” McKay said. “We’ve not seen this level of tariffs before and it’s a real departure from what’s built, I think, some of the great pillars of success in this country.”

Christine Dobby, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.