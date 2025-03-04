Target sees flat sales this year, warns of risk from tariffs

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Target Corp. is projecting little to no sales growth this year, a concerning sign for a big-box retailer that’s struggling to shake off a lengthy slump. The company sees comparable sales being little changed in 2025, below the average analyst estimate, while net sales are expected to climb around 1%. Target also warned of “meaningful” pressure on profit in the coming months, citing factors such as weak February sales and uncertainty around consumer sentiment and tariffs.

For almost two years, the Minneapolis-based retailer has been trying to establish steady growth against a backdrop of cautious consumer spending. To regain its footing, Target has lowered prices, offered special discounts and freshened up its merchandise. But results have failed to rebound, while competitors such as Walmart Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. have posted gains.

The muted outlook was accompanied by better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Comparable sales, including e-commerce, rose 1.5% in the period — above the average estimate and the third straight quarter of growth. Traffic rose, as did sales of apparel and hardlines like toys. Still, comparable sales at physical stores dipped.

Target shares rose less than 1% at 7:35 a.m. in US premarket trading. The stock has fallen about 20% over the past 12 months, compared to a 14% advance for the S&P 500 Index. Walmart shares have climbed more than 60% over the same period.

Price hikes

Target joins companies such as Walmart and Home Depot Inc. in taking a conservative outlook despite posting relatively healthy fourth-quarter results as executives try to decipher the impact of macroeconomic forces on their businesses.

On Tuesday morning, just hours after President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods went into effect, Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell warned that consumers would see “price increases over the next couple of days.”

In a CNBC interview, Cornell said the company has done a lot of scenario planning on goods like fruits and vegetables, a “significant amount of which” comes from Mexico during the winter, he said. “We’re going to try to make sure we can do everything we can to protect pricing. But if there’s a 25% tariff, those prices will go up.”

The chain also still depends on imports from China, which have already been hit by a rise in existing levies.

Target has diversified its supply chain, Cornell added. About 30% of its imports comes from China compared to 60% a few years ago, and the company is working to get that down to 25%.

Other economic red flags include expectations that US inflation will remain high and the sharpest decline in consumer confidence since 2021. High grocery prices are squeezing lower-income consumers.

Markdowns and higher fulfillment and supply chain costs for online orders weighed on Target’s profit margins during the latest quarter, though growth in newer areas like advertising and marketplace helped offset that pressure.

Target said February sales were soft as cold weather affected apparel sales and declining consumer sentiment affected nonessential categories. The company expects these trends to moderate, though it will remain “appropriately cautious” through the year.

Jaewon Kang, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.