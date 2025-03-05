Canada Expands Foreign Takeover Oversight Amid Tariff Dispute

Canada is expanding its criteria for intervention in foreign investment, adding a provision that would allow it to reject purchases and takeovers that it views as posing harm to the country’s broader “economic security.”

“As a result of a rapidly shifting trade environment, some Canadian businesses could see their valuations decline, making them susceptible to opportunistic or predatory investment behavior by non-Canadians,” Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne wrote on social media Wednesday.

“It would run counter to Canada’s interests to allow them to fall victim to this type of behavior to the detriment of Canada’s economic security.”

The changes come as Canada and US trade relations are fraying. On Tuesday, the US applied 25% tariffs on imports of all Canadian goods except for energy, which faces a 10% levy. Canada applied retaliatory tariffs. The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a one-month exception for automobiles.

The update to the Investment Canada Act was “already in the works,” said spokesperson Audrey Milette, but the government felt the mounting trade tensions marked the right moment to make an immediate change to protect Canadian companies.

Economists and the Bank of Canada have forecast that a drawn-out trade war is likely to cause the loonie to depreciate further against the greenback. The move has the potential to limit foreign direct investment, which could add further headwinds for the country’s struggles for capital.

