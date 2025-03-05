Lufthansa Adds WestJet CEO to Board in Possible Succession Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Alexis von Hoensbroech will join its supervisory board, a move that could position the head of Canadian airline WestJet as a potential successor to longtime Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr.

The German airline said von Hoensbroech, 54, has been put forward for election at its annual general meeting on May 6, succeeding former Airbus SE CEO Tom Enders, who is stepping down at his own request. Lufthansa also confirmed that Astrid Stange, Angela Titzrath, and Erich Clementi will stand for reelection to the board for another three-year term.

Von Hoensbroech, who previously led Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines, has been touted as a possible contender to take over from Spohr, who has helmed Lufthansa for a decade. Spohr’s tenure has seen the airline navigate the coronavirus pandemic, a state bailout and subsequent recovery, as well as major fleet and network restructuring.

Lufthansa has yet to announce a timeline for Spohr’s departure, but the board appointment could offer von Hoensbroech a closer seat at the table as the airline group considers its future leadership. Other potential candidates include senior executives within Lufthansa’s ranks, although few rival von Hoensbroech’s experience of having led a major airline.

A leadership transition at Lufthansa would come as Europe’s airline industry faces mounting challenges, from high fuel and labor costs to regulatory hurdles and shifting competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf airlines. The carrier is also integrating ITA Airways into its stable of airlines after getting clearance to buy a stake in the successor to Alitalia,

Lufthansa will report 2024 earnings on March 6.

