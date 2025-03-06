BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Canada is delaying its plan for a second phase of retaliatory tariffs against the US after President Donald Trump exempted Canadian and Mexican goods covered by the North American trade agreement.

Trump signed orders paring back his administration’s tariffs until April 2. In response, Canadian Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the government will push back its plan to put 25% counter-levies on C$125 billion ($87.4 billion) worth of US products, including cars, steel and aluminum. Those were supposed to come into effect around March 25; the new date is April 2.

Canada is keeping in place the tariffs it implemented Tuesday on about C$30 billion of goods imported from the US.

