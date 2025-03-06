McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A warned White House of tariff dangers before delay

A customer receives an order from a drive-thru window at a McDonald's Corp. restaurant in London, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

A day before U.S. President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on some Mexican and Canadian goods, a group of restaurant chains that included McDonald’s Corp. and Chick-fil-A told White House officials that the duties would have an immediate negative impact on the industry because it relies on imported meat and produce.

Representatives for several restaurant companies, which also included Taco Bell parent company Yum! Brands and Dunkin’ owner Inspire Brands, met with White House economic advisers on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The meeting, led by the National Restaurant Association, was planned weeks in advance as part of a broader effort to connect the industry with the new administration, one of the people said. The parties discussed issues from staffing to taxes, and when tariffs came up, attendees reiterated a request to exclude food and drinks from the duties, the person said.

The association had made the request in a letter to Trump in February, also arguing that the levies would cost the industry about $12 billion and cut into the sector’s already thin margins. In the meeting, attendees also said they supported Trump’s efforts to review trade agreements.

The White House and Yum didn’t reply to a request for comment. McDonald’s, Inspire, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A and the National Restaurant Association declined to comment.

After imposing 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Trump on Thursday said that he will grant a roughly one-month reprieve on goods from those countries covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA.

It was a significant reversal after Trump had earlier this week announced the steepest tariffs in a century. He backed down after the stock market plummeted and Republicans expressed worries about the economic consequences.

