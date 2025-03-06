Tariffs will cost automakers billions, says Canada’s Linamar

Linda Hasenfratz, executive chair of Linamar, discusses the company's fourth quarter results and how they're navigating tariff uncertainty.

Adding steel and aluminum tariffs to auto tariffs would cost carmakers billions of dollars and is “likely to shut the industry down,” says the head of Canada’s second-largest public car parts manufacturer, Linamar Corp.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump placed 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with Canada retaliating on $30 billion (US$21 billion) of U.S. exports, moves that will hit the auto sector particularly hard. Following pleas from car industry leaders, Trump exempted autos and auto parts that are made in compliance with the North American trade agreement from the new tariffs for a month.

Linamar Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz welcomed the reprieve, but warned of the shutdown during a call with analysts following the company’s fourth-quarter results Wednesday evening. “Customers are continuing to pull product made in our Canadian and Mexican plants per existing production orders,” she said.

The metals tariffs are expected on March 12.

Guelph, Ontario-based Linamar has most of its assets in Canada, which largely serve the U.S. market. But it’s not considering closing facilities in Canada and Mexico to shift production to the U.S. “You don’t make long-term decisions on short-term tactics,” Hasenfratz said on BNN Bloomberg Television, noting that tariff policy changes daily.

Tariff threats have taken their toll on auto sector stocks, with Linamar shares down about 11% this year. Shares in Magna International Inc., Canada’s largest public auto parts maker, closed at the lowest in almost five years on Tuesday and have fallen by more than 12% this year.

Auto Sector Stocks Fall on Tariff Concerns | Linamar, Magna shares have dropped on threats (Bloomberg)

North America’s automotive supply chains have been integrated since the 1960s. Breaking them up in response to import tariffs would be costly with little return, Hasenfratz said.

“To try and sort of rip that apart would be very destructive. And it’s not entirely clear that the end game would be a positive one,” she said on BNN Bloomberg. “The required investment would be enormous with really no payback because you’re not going to be building better or more efficient cars.”

Hasenfratz said collaboration within the sector has helped maximize product volumes and improve technology, and that companies in US, Canada and Mexico should continue working together.

For 2025, Linamar expects double-digit sales declines in its agricultural segment and high single-digit declines in sales of forklifts and other commercial access vehicles this year, even if the US-Canada trade war ends quickly.

Analysts with Toronto-Dominion Bank cut Linamar’s price target on Thursday to $60 from $66 based on their belief that tariff uncertainty and market-share risks will persist. Brian Morrison and his team added it would be “impractical” for Linamar to transition assets to the US quickly.

The stock fell as much as 7% after the open in Toronto, the lowest intraday level since May 2022, but reversed those losses quickly. Linamar shares traded at $50.67 as of 12:06 p.m.

Linamar earned $1.82 per share on a normalized basis in the three months ending Dec. 31, beating the $1.57 per share expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Sales came in at $2.38 billion in the quarter, lower than a year ago.

Stephanie Hughes, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.