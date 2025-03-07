Here's the latest in the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

A person waves a small Canada flag during a protest of President Trump and the 25% tariffs applied to Canadian goods in Vancouver B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The U.S. temporarily paused tariffs Thursday on goods that meet the rules of origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent, until April 2.

Ottawa has responded by suspending a planned second wave of retaliatory tariffs.

Here is the latest news (all times Eastern):

6:30 a.m.

The futures market pointed to a positive open for U.S. stocks this morning to close out a volatile week of trading.

Stock markets have been under pressure since U.S. President Donald Trump first imposed tariffs on U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico earlier this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost almost 300 points on Thursday, while the Dow industrials fell more than 400 points, adding to its losses from earlier in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press