The biggest gold miners are jostling for dominance over the bullion market. Newmont Corp. expanded its position as the top producer last year thanks to added output from its 2023 takeover of Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. Meanwhile, Barrick Gold Corp.’s lead over Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. narrowed after production fell due to operational setbacks. Agnico Eagle threatens to overtake its bigger rival if Barrick’s mine complex in Mali remains closed this year.

