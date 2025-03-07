Ottawa announces $6.5 billion aid package for businesses hit by trade war

OTTAWA — The federal government has put together a $6.5 billion aid package and is making temporary changes to the employment insurance program to support Canadian businesses through the trade war with the United States.

Ottawa’s new Trade Impact Program earmarks $5 billion over the next two years to help businesses cope with decreased U.S. sales and reach new global markets.

It’s also making $500 million available for business loans of between $200,000 and $2 million at preferred interest rates, and another $1 billion for loans specifically for the agricultural sector.

The government is also building new flexibility into the employment insurance program to help businesses retain workers by reducing work hours.

“Employees can reduce their hours, spread the work across the same number of employees while compensating those employees through (employment insurance) for lost time or lost wages,” Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon told a news conference in Ottawa on Friday.

Earlier in the day, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the federal government to expand the EI program to cover all workers, including contractors, and to lengthen the amount of time people can claim benefits.

Asked about Singh’s recommendations, MacKinnon said Ottawa has “every intention” of customizing its trade war response, depending on what the U.S. does next.

“Should this prove to be an enduring situation, you can absolutely expect that we would come with further measures to protect our workers,” he told reporters.

The federal government suspended a planned second wave of retaliatory tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday delaying tariffs on goods that meet the rules-of-origin requirements under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, and lowering levies on potash to 10 per cent, until April 2.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters Friday those goods account for about 40 per cent of Canadian exports.

Trump has ordered 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States as of March 12 -- tariffs the White House has confirmed would stack on top of the other duties imposed on Canada.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, also known as CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. By and large, it allows tariff-free trade in goods as long as they comply with certain rules regarding the origin of their components.

-- With files from Dylan Robertson and Craig Lord in Ottawa

By Nick Murray and Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2025.