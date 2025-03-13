Omers Hires Partner of Temasek-Backed Fund as Global Head of Private Equity

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

(Bloomberg) -- The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System hired Alexander Fraser, a former partner of a Temasek-backed fund, as the global head of its private equity arm.

Fraser will be based in New York and will report to the pension fund’s chief investment officer Ralph Berg, according to a statement Thursday.

“Alexander is a growth-focused leader, with deep experience in leading strong teams and building businesses, having had much success with top global firms,” Berg said. Fraser succeeds Michael Graham, who retired earlier this year. He starts March 17.

Omers has implemented some changes to its investment strategy in private equity, which manages about C$27.5 billion ($19.1 billion) in assets. Last year, the Toronto-based fund halted direct private equity investments in Europe and opted to shift its exposure by investing alongside partners and third-party managers. The pension also launched a global funds strategy within a new group called Private Capital.

Fraser joins from 65 Equity Partners, where he was a founding partner of a multibillion-dollar private equity initiative and the US head of investing. The $3.3 billion middle-market investor was established by Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. in 2021. Prior to that, Fraser was a partner at European private equity manager Bridgepoint Group Plc and co-led technology investments.

