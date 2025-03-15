Mark Carney orders review of Canada’s F-35 contract amid rift with U.S.

A fighter pilot sits in the cockpit while a crew member checks the exterior of a Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35A jet before a training flight in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Lockheed Martin Corp.'s accelerating revenue growth outlook is boosted by its recent portfolio moves, which are enabling the world's largest defense contractor to better capitalize on higher foreign demand. Rising F-35 production is a key driver, as deliveries are to double by 2019 vs. current levels. Photographer: George Frey/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Mark Carney ordered a review of the country’s contract with the U.S.’s Lockheed Martin Corp for F-35 fighter jets, a new front in the dispute between the two sides in response to tariffs and expansionist rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hours after being sworn into office on Friday, the former central banker asked Defence Minister Bill Blair to work with the armed forces and his department “to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada’s needs,” a defense ministry spokesperson said by email.

The $19 billion (US$13.2 billion) deal for 88 F-35s to replace Canada’s aging warplane fleet was finalized in 2023, with Lockheed beating out Saab AB and Boeing Co. in the contest. It’s divided into tranches and Canada has made a legal commitment of funds for the first 16 jets.

The deal hasn’t been canceled, but Canada needs to “make sure that the contract in its current form is in the best interests of Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces,” the spokesman added. Blair first made the comments in a televised interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday.

Lockheed Martin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular working hours.

Canada faces mounting pressure to meet its commitment to spend 2% of gross domestic product on defense amid complaints from Trump about the country’s dependence on the U.S. Canada’s deep integration with the U.S. at a time when Trump has levied large tariffs and threatened “economic force” to make the country a 51st U.S. state complicates that goal.

During the leadership race for Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, Carney said that Canada should redirect its military budget instead of relying on the U.S..

“I will spend defense dollars in Canada, not the 80% that this government has spent in the United States up until now,” he said during a February leadership debate.

Other countries are also reportedly taking a second look at alternatives to U.S. contractors. Portugal is considering options to replace its existing F-16 fighter jets, with outgoing Defense Minister Nuno Melo citing “the predictability of our allies” and referring to “the recent position of the U.S. in the context of NATO” as considerations, according to a Publico report Thursday.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.