BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rejected any constraints on oil and gas exports to the U.S. in her first meeting with new Prime Minister Mark Carney, renewing her criticism of Canada’s Liberal government as the country prepares for an election.

Some Canadian leaders have suggested cutting or taxing energy exports to the U.S. to strike back at President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs. Smith leads the province that produces the vast majority of Canada’s more than 5 million barrels of daily oil output, nearly all of which goes to the US.

Smith said in an emailed statement that she made clear during her meeting with Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and was sworn in as prime minister last week, that she won’t “accept an export tax or restriction of Alberta’s oil and gas to the United States.”

“Our province is no longer agreeable to subsidizing other large provinces who are fully capable of funding themselves,” she said.

Smith also presented Carney with a list of demands, including oil and gas corridors to the north, east, and west, the repeal of legislation that she says hinders pipeline development and the lifting of a tanker ban off British Columbia’s coast. Smith also demanded the ends of an oil and gas industry emissions cap, clean energy regulations, a federal prohibition on single-use plastics and a net-zero car mandate. She also pressed for provinces to oversee the industrial carbon tax and sought the end of “federal censorship of energy companies.”

The next prime minister, who will be chosen in an election that’s expected to be called within days, must address the list in the first six months of their term “to avoid an unprecedented national unity crisis,” she said.

Carney, speaking at a press conference in which he was asked about Smith’s list, said Canada needs to build large-scale energy projects, including those from Alberta. He didn’t specifically commit to any one project or to repealing Trudeau-era environment legislation.

Canada needs to search for “new customers” in Europe and elsewhere, and could look to build new export routes that go through the country’s north.

“That creates a whole new set of opportunities for Albertans,” he said.

Robert Tuttle, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.