EU delays 50% tariffs on U.S. whiskey, allowing for more talks

The European Union is delaying its proposed 50 per cent tariff on American whiskey until mid-April, aligning them with broader countermeasures against U.S. steel and aluminum duties.

The shift in the timing of the levy, originally set to take effect April 1, allows for more talks with US officials, a spokesperson for the European Commission said Thursday.

American distillers have been rushing to prepare for the EU’s tariffs, including some companies ferrying as much product as possible to Europe, one of the industry’s biggest export markets.

In response, US President Donald Trump has threatened a 200 per cent tariff on all alcoholic products imported from the EU.

“The EU continues to be ready to engage in constructive dialogue with the US, in order to seek a solution that avoids unnecessary harm to both economies,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.