‘We don’t have enough workers': Business owners fear deepening staff shortages in immigration squeeze

Blair Hyslop is Co-CEO of Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery in New Brunswick.

As Canadian businesses try to roll with an ever-changing tariff policy south of the border, there’s another issue creating challenges at home: recent changes to Canada’s immigration policy.

“The biggest threat to our business is immigration policy, and the lack of available workers,” said Blair Hyslop, co-owner of Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery in Sussex, N.B.

In the decade since Hyslop and his wife took over the business, it’s expanded, and he wants it to keep growing. “I can find alternative markets for my business, but as I set out to double our business again in three to four years, I can’t find alternative markets for my labour.”

Of the 275 people who work at Mrs. Dunster’s, 56 are on temporary work permits.

Those workers include Vinit Kumar, 38, who moved from India three years ago to join his wife who was studying in Canada. He works as a food processor.

‘I feel very blank’

Kumar’s temporary work permit expires next March. As Canada reduces immigration, his path to permanent residency is narrowing.

“Sometimes I feel very blank. What should I do? Where should I go?” said Kumar. “I wish I could stay for a long time, and I will try for that.”

Ottawa has cut its immigration targets for international students, workers and permanent residents, arguing it’ll alleviate pressure on housing, infrastructure and social services.

In New Brunswick, permanent resident nominations were cut by half, which means the province’s allocation will drop to 2,750 this year from 5,500 in 2024.

The province has said priority will go to those in healthcare, education and construction. The province will assign the remaining allocation to other sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, IT, agriculture, aquaculture, forestry and hospitality.

“As things currently stand, there are substantially more foreign workers here than there are nominations available,” said Rebecca Howland, a communications officer with the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training, and Labour.

A regional issue

Howland noted temporary residents may be able to get an extension of their time through the federal government and the province is in talks with Ottawa to see if New Brunswick’s allocation can be increased.

Hyslop is calling for more of a regional approach to immigration.

“It’s a blanket policy across the country. But New Brunswick needs more workers. We don’t have enough workers to meet demand,” he said.

Immigration lawyer Andrea Baldwin pointed out how the full consequences of the policy change haven’t been seen yet but she thinks it will be particularly felt in Atlantic Canada.

Baldwin said employers in the IT, manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotech industries are having to jump through hoops like never before to try to retain skilled workers.

“For the first time in my career I’m finding myself in a situation where I’m telling them, there’s nothing we can do for them,” said Andrea Baldwin.

“Both individuals who are likely, who likely have to leave Canada and, employers are facing some real big challenges.”