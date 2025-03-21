Western Canadian business groups outline wish list ahead of federal election call

Crude oil tankers SFL Sabine, left, and Tarbet Spirit are seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal, where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CALGARY — Western Canadian business groups have outlined their wish list ahead of an expected federal election call this weekend.

Councils in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have jointly released a policy paper entitled Untapped Potential — Driving Canadian Prosperity Through Natural Resources.

They say Canada’s next government faces a critical choice -- continue with policies that limit investment, development and growth or create a competitive environment that allows the resource sector to thrive.

The paper is focused on five key industries: agriculture, forestry, energy, mining and aquaculture.

For all those sectors, the groups advocate for streamlining project approvals, pursuing new global markets and investing in trade-related infrastructure.

They also want to see a clear and effective Indigenous consultation process and ways to unlock Indigenous economic potential in the resources sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press