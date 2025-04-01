BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Royal Bank of Canada has hired longtime Citigroup Inc. dealmaker Rob Jurd as its head of industrial investment banking in Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.

The managing director will help expand RBC’s industrials coverage in the UK and continental Europe, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Jurd, who’s head of diversified industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi, is set to join the Canadian lender in the newly created role after his gardening leave, the people said.

Spokespeople for RBC and Citi declined to comment.

London-based Jurd has been at Citi for more than two decades and became the head of EMEA diversified industrials in 2023 when the bank reshuffled its team covering industrials clients in the region.

He worked on deals including Schneider Electric SE’s acquisition of UK software company Aveva Group Plc in 2023 and Advent’s £4 billion (US$5.2 billion) purchase of British defense firm Cobham Plc in 2020. The veteran banker was also involved in the initial public offering of German gearbox maker Renk Group AG that raised €500 million (US$540 million) in February 2024.

Derek Neldner, chief executive officer of RBC’s investment banking arm, told investors last week that the bank is deepening its sector coverage capabilities, particularly in key sub-verticals within areas like industrials and financial services.

The Canadian bank has been hiring selectively in Europe as part of its goal to double market share in investment banking in the region. Dominic Hudson, head of EMEA investment banking, told Financial News recently that he aims to build out industrials, business services and health-care coverage and its presence in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Aaron Kirchfeld, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.